Univar (UNVR) Unit Selected as Distributor by DuPont in Mexico
Univar Solutions Inc.’s (UNVR - Free Report) subsidiary, ChemPoint.com Inc., recently signed an agreement with DuPont for the distribution and sales of DuPont’s cellulosic as well as poly offerings in industrial applications in Mexico.
This arrangement will help DuPont expand its footprint in the Mexico industrial market and meet the demand for cellulosic and poly ingredients. Univar and DuPont will work together to boost customer experience through enhanced service and support, driven by a committed technical marketing and sales team.
The team at ChemPoint acts as an integrated extension of DuPont in order to support customer needs for market insights, product selection, technical assistance, order placement and fulfilment. Moreover, consumers receive help from ChemPoint’s customer service and supply chain professionals for timely delivery and excellent service.
ChemPoint’s technical competence across multiple industry segments, understanding of customer preferences and market proficiency to tap new markets-makes it an ideal choice by DuPont for growth and success of its Speciality Solutions.
Univar’s third-quarter adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales missed the same. The company is expected to benefit from market expansion and strategic acquisitions. The company is also focused on expense management and productivity actions. It also has a strong liquidity position. The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $140-$145 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Univar currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
