Top Stock Picks for Week of November 30, 2020
United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) , is the world's largest express carrier and package delivery company. UPS is benefiting from a significant increase in home deliveries amid the prevalent coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the need for door-to-door delivery of essentials during this crisis is rising. Owing to the surge in residential delivery volumes, UPS performed impressively in each of the three quarters of 2020. With the pandemic not subsiding, e-commerce demand is likely to continue soaring in the near term. Moreover, we are encouraged by UPS' solid free cash flow. Focus on aiding the distribution efforts of the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes commercially available also bodes well. The optimism surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised upward in the past 60 days.
MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR - Free Report) , is a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software. MicroStrategy made a big bet on Bitcoin (BTC) this year, and it turns out it may have been the best decision this company's management has ever made. MicroStrategy became the largest American corporation to invest in bitcoin as a 'store of value' between August and September, giving it the institutional seal of approval. The company has been chugging along with little growth, but it appears that MicroStrategy is finally turning the heaters back on, resurging this digitally incepted enterprise back into growth. The shrewd Bitcoin purchase was just one lever exemplifying MSTR's growth potential. The business's newly released HyperIntellegence platform has been met with strong demand, and its other segments are all enjoying 2020's digital tailwind with the rapid adaptation of MicroStrategy's cloud technology.
