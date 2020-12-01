We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3 Growth Stocks to Buy for Your December Portfolio & Beyond
On today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks, we briefly recap the market’s strong November rally. The episode then explores three highly-ranked, growth-focused stocks that investors might want to consider buying as we head into December.
The Dow is on track for its best month since the late 1980s and the S&P 500 has climbed over 11% to come in just behind the blue-chip index’s jump. The gains have come on the back of positive vaccine news, continued signs of economic recovery in the U.S., and more.
The November run has also extended beyond the pandemic’s big winners like Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Target (TGT - Free Report) , and other tech and big retail names that have been able to grow during the tough economic conditions. This is a positive sign and highlights that Wall Street is more optimistic about a broader recovery.
With this in mind, we dive into three stocks that have soared in 2020. All three stocks also boast solid growth outlooks and earn Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) standings at the moment.
The first company we look at is The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD - Free Report) . The high-tech advertising firm is built to succeed in an age where people pay to avoid ads on Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) and the growth of Facebook (FB - Free Report) , Google (GOOGL - Free Report) , and the internet as a whole have made digital the dominant force in the industry.
Next up is Yeti (YETI - Free Report) . The high-end cooler company has expanded its portfolio and it might be poised for Lululemon (LULU - Free Report) -style success. The episode then closes out with why The Boston Beer Company’s (SAM - Free Report) growth in the hard seltzer market, which has helped inspire everyone from Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD - Free Report) to Coca-Cola (KO - Free Report) to try to get in on the action, could help its stock continue to climb.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>