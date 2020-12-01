Back to top

Company News for Dec 1, 2020

  • Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) rallied 20.2% after the company said that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was found to be more than 94% effective and also added that it would seek emergency use authorization from the FDA.
  • Nikola Corp. (NKLA - Free Report) shares fell 26.9% after the company and General Motors Co. (GM - Free Report) announced a reworked deal leading GM to give up its equity stake in the company.
  • Shares of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI - Free Report) advanced 3% as the company said it would buy out IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO - Free Report) in an all-stock deal for $44 billion.
  • New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR - Free Report) shares dipped 9.5% after the company posted fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.57, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share.

