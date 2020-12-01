The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Google, Zoom Video, Automatic Data Processing and Moderna

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – December 1, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc. (
AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) , Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) , Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ( ZM Quick Quote ZM - Free Report) , Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP Quick Quote ADP - Free Report) and Moderna, Inc. ( MRNA Quick Quote MRNA - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog: Top Research Reports for Amazon, Alphabet and Zoom Video
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon, Alphabet and Zoom Video. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
all of today’s research reports here >>> Amazon was a standout performer even before the pandemic, but the stock has really thrived in the Covid-19 driven locked down environment that significantly accelerated the shift to digital sales. The stock's +70% gain in the year-to-date period aptly describes this backdrop. Additionally, solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio remained tailwind. Further, strengthening AWS services and its growing adoption rate contributed well.
However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses remain major concerns. Also, foreign exchange headwinds and rising cloud competition are risks.
) read the full research report on Amazon here >>> Alphabet shares have gained +38.7% over the past one-year period vs. +13% gain for the S&P 500 index, reflecting continued momentum search, cloud and YouTube businesses. The company’s strengthening cloud unit aided substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in the search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive.
However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability.
) read the full research report on Alphabet here >>> Zoom Video shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry in the year-to-date period (+593.1% vs. +100.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that demand for the company’s cloud-native video-first platform is expected to remain solid owing to the work-from-home and online-learning wave.
Easy to deploy, use, manage and scalability makes Zoom Video’s software popular among its customers. Expanding clientele is expected to drive top-line growth momentum in the near term. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst.
However, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well.
) read the full research report on Zoom Video here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Automatic Data Processing and Moderna.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Google, Zoom Video, Automatic Data Processing and Moderna
