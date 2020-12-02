We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Small Cap ETFs Deliver Big Gains for Investors
November was a historic month for stocks-- the Dow was up about 11.8% for the month, the S&P 500 rose 10.8% while the Nasdaq gained 11.8%. Unlike earlier this year, when the rally was led mainly by mega-cap tech stocks, economically sensitive areas emerged as the biggest winners last month. The small-cap Russell 2000 index surged about 18.3% -- its best monthly gain ever.
The widening of rally was thanks mainly to very encouraging vaccine trial results from Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) , Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) and AstraZeneca (AZN - Free Report) . Hopes that the presidential transition would be smooth have also boosted investor sentiment. Additionally, nomination of Janet Yellen for Treasury secretary has reignited hopes of a large stimulus next year, which would benefit smaller companies a lot.
To learn more the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM - Free Report) , the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR - Free Report) and the Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK - Free Report) that soared in November, please watch the short video above.
