New Strong Sell Stocks for December 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER - Free Report) is a producer and distributor of bottled alkaline water in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 69.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Reed's, Inc. (REED - Free Report) ismanufacturer and seller of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN - Free Report) is a manufacturer and seller of aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.5% downward over the last 30 days.

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG - Free Report) is a seller of individual life insurance and annuity products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.

ProSight Global, Inc. (PROS - Free Report) is an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.6% downward over the last 30 days.

