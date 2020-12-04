We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Why Snowflake (SNOW) Jumped 16% Today
Shares of cloud data warehouse company Snowflake (SNOW - Free Report) soared on Thursday, closing up 16% after reporting its first earnings report since the company’s September IPO.
Total revenue grew 119% to $159.6 million, product revenue was up 115%, operating loss was $48.1 million, beating Wall Street expectations, and net loss came to $1.01 per share. The company now expects $162 million to $167 million in product revenue for fiscal Q4.
SNOW went public at $120 a share back in September, and more than doubled in its first day of trading to $253.93. SNOW is up 33.8% year-to-date compared to the S&P 500’s 8% gain.
