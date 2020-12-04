Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI - Free Report) provides online entertainment services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB - Free Report) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 30 days.

SharpSpring, Inc. (SHSP - Free Report) operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 78.6% downward over the last 30 days.

The RealReal, Inc. (REAL - Free Report) operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) - free report >>

SharpSpring, Inc. (SHSP) - free report >>

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (BILI) - free report >>

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) - free report >>

The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary medical tech-stocks