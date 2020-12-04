Back to top

Company News for Dec 4, 2020

  • Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD - Free Report) rallied 13.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.08, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.00 per share.
  • The Boeing Co. (BA - Free Report) shares jumped 6% as Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY - Free Report) ordered an additional 75 of the 737 Max Jets.
  • Shares of PVH Corp. (PVH - Free Report) advanced 5.8% after the company delivered third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.32, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share.
  • Okta, Inc. (OKTA - Free Report) shares popped 5.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.04, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01 per share.

