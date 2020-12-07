Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Contura Energy, Inc. (CTRA - Free Report) extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR - Free Report) provides a cloud communications platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.5% downward over the last 30 days.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF - Free Report) manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Meritor, Inc. (MTOR - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.

