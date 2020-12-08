We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $73.27, moving +1.03% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.
Heading into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 2.98% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 4.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.68% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from NEE as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.38, up 5.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.87 billion, up 6.13% from the prior-year quarter.
NEE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $19.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.57% and -0.72%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower within the past month. NEE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, NEE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.72. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.89.
It is also worth noting that NEE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.