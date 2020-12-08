Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 8, 2020

  • Shares of Apple, Inc (AAPL - Free Report) gained 1.2% on reports of the iPhone marker planning to launch a new range of Mac Processors aimed at outperforming Intel Corporation’s (INTC - Free Report) fastest chips.
  • Pfizer, Inc’s (PFE - Free Report) shares rallied 2.3% after the company applied for emergency authorization of its coronavirus vaccine in India, which has the second highest numbers of infections in the world.
  • Shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH - Free Report) surged 14.7% after the company said that it has reached an agreement to be taken over in an all-cash deal of nearly $1 billion, including debt by American Industrial Partners, a New York-based private-equity firm
  • Tyson Foods, Inc.’s (TSN - Free Report) shares declined 2% after the company was sued by rival restaurant chain Chick-fil-A, accusing it of conspiring to artificially raise chicken prices.  

