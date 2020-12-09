We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Top Stock Picks for Week of December 7, 2020
DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS - Free Report) , operates as a major omni-channel sporting goods retailer. Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in the past three months on solid third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both top and bottom lines improved year over year. Favorable customer demand, a solid product portfolio and strength in the online platform aided results. Strength in its core categories, including hardlines, apparel and footwear also bode well. The company notes that comps momentum continued in the fourth quarter driven by healthy demand. Further, e-commerce continues to gain from strong online demand and improved omnichannel capabilities, including curbside pickup services and BOPIS. DICK’S Sporting boasts a good history of returning value to shareholders. The company recently announced to resume dividend payment after it had suspended dividend payments in wake of the ongoing pandemic.This is boosting shareholder confidence.
Ternium (TX - Free Report) , is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin Americaand consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. This various steel products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by triple digits recently. It’s been seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate front. Ternium beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has been revised upward significantly over the last 60 days. The stock has also shot up by double digits over the past six months. TX may be an interesting play thanks to its forward PE and its decent dividend yield.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>