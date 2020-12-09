We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gol Linhas (GOL) to Resume Operations on Boeing 737 MAX Jets
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL - Free Report) is resuming commercial operations on the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, effective Dec 9. The initial flights will be on the domestic routes to and from the airline’s hub in Sao Paulo.
The Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which were grounded for 20 months following two fatal air crashes, received U.S. approval to fly again, only in November.
Gol Linhas anticipates all seven Boeing 737 MAX aircraft currently in its fleet to be cleared to return to service by the end of this month.
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Price
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. price | Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Quote
In order to start commercial operations on the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, the airline, along with Boeing, conducted training for 140 pilots. The company has also completed a series of technical flights.
Gol Linhas, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), operates a single fleet of 127 Boeing aircraft. Additionally, it has orders for 95 737 MAX aircraft to replace the NGs (Next generation). These are schedules for delivery in the period between 2022 and 2032.
The Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is sought after in the airline space mainly because of its fuel efficiency. Gol Linhas believes the 737 MAX should help in its expansion plans, as it increases productivity by 24%, reduces fuel consumption by approximately 15% and enables the aircraft to have a range of around 1,000 kilometers more, compared with the current 737 NG aircraft it operates.
Apart from this Brazilian carrier, U.S. airline American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), will resume operations on the MAX jets this month. The airline will start operating MAX flights from Dec 29 onward on the Miami-New York route. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Meanwhile, as part of fleet modernization efforts, Alaska Air Group’s (ALK - Free Report) subsidiary Alaska Airlines plans to lease 13 new Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft from Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) . While Alaska Air carries a Zacks Rank #4, Air Lease carries a Zacks Rank #3.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>