We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 91% from its 52-week low price of $117.87 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
IJH in Focus
It offers exposure to U.S. mid-cap stocks with key holdings in industrials, information technology, financials, consumer discretionary and healthcare. The fund charges 5 basis points in annual fees (see: all the Mid Cap Blend ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The mid-cap space of the broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch lately given the surging stock market. While vaccine optimism and stimulus talks are driving investors’ sentiment, surging COVID-19 cases are weighing on stocks. In this scenario, mid-cap funds offer the best of both worlds — growth and stability — when compared to small-cap and large-cap counterparts. Honing in on growth securities at this capitalization level can yield more returns. This is because these are high-quality stocks that see revenues and earnings increasing at a faster rate than the industry average. These stocks harness their momentum in earnings to create a positive bias in the market, resulting in skyrocketing share prices.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, IJH has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting continued outperformance in the months ahead. Further, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>