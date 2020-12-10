We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Azul's (AZUL) November Traffic Rises 17.5% From October Levels
With gradual upbeat in air-travel demand, Azul S.A. (AZUL - Free Report) reported impressive November traffic numbers on the back of month-over-month double-digit rise in domestic traffic. Per CEO John Rodgerson, “In November, we recovered 85% of our domestic demand”. The carrier intends to fly to 113 destinations by year end.
Consolidated load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) rose month over month as consolidated traffic increase was more than the capacity expansion. Consolidated load factor moved up 3.8 percentage points month over month to 83.1%. Both in the international front and the domestic front, load factor increased 7.3 percentage points and 3.1 percentage points, respectively, from October levels.
Consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) surged 17.5% on a month-over-month basis. Domestic traffic soared 19.3%, while international traffic plunged 5.8% on a month-over-month basis. Consolidated capacity (measured in available seat kilometers/ASKs) increased 12.2%. Domestic capacity increased 14.9%, while international capacity fell 15.2% from the October reading.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Azul currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX - Free Report) , Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR - Free Report) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) . Landstar carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Knight-Swift and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Knight-Swift, Landstar and Herc Holdings is pegged at 15%, 12% and 12.6%, respectively.
