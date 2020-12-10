Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Dec 10, 2020

  • Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI - Free Report) plummeted 14.3% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.51 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share.
  • Cardtronics plc’s (CATM - Free Report) shares surged 31.9% after the company said that it has received a buyout offer from Apollo Global Management and Hudson Executive Capital.
  • Shares of FireEye, Inc. (FEYE - Free Report) declined 13.1% after the company revealed that its tools used to test its customers were accessed by sophisticated hackers.
  • Eli Lilly and Company’s (LLY - Free Report) shares jumped 5.8% after the company flagged positive data from the final-stage trial of its experimental type 2 diabetes drug.
     

