Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 10th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Flutter Entertainment plc (PDYPY - Free Report) operates as a sports betting and gaming company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Intuit Inc. (INTU - Free Report) provides financial management and compliance products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.
AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Lyft, Inc. (LYFT - Free Report) operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.
