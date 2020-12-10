In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) - free report >>
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (ASR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Did you earn +24.41% a year like the Zacks Rank? Perhaps time to learn more.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) - free report >>
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (ASR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
ECHO or ASR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Transportation - Services sector have probably already heard of Echo Global Logistics (ECHO - Free Report) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Currently, both Echo Global Logistics and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
ECHO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 25.03, while ASR has a forward P/E of 47.71. We also note that ECHO has a PEG ratio of 1.43. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ASR currently has a PEG ratio of 10.84.
Another notable valuation metric for ECHO is its P/B ratio of 2.05. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ASR has a P/B of 2.42.
Based on these metrics and many more, ECHO holds a Value grade of A, while ASR has a Value grade of C.
Both ECHO and ASR are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that ECHO is the superior value option right now.