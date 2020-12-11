We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Small-Cap Health Care ETF (PSCH) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors looking for momentum, Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high — up roughly 94.99% from its 52-week low of $83.54/share.
Does it have more gains in store? Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:
PSCH in Focus
The underlying S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Health Care Index measures the overall performance of common stocks in the health care sector. The fund charges 29 bps in fees (see all Technology ETFs here).
Why the Move?
Increasing health care spending, flurry of positive clinical trials, FDA approvals, the rise of genomics, digital innovation in healthcare, solid M&A and IPO activities have been pushing the space higher.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 41.20, which gives cues of further rally.
