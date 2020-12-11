In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
TransUnion (TRU) Partners With The Floow for Telematics Insights
TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) yesterday announced that it has partnered with leading telematics services provider, The Floow.
The objective of this partnership is to provide telematics insights to insurers with which they can improve their overall customer experience and adjust their businesses per market shifts amid the pandemic.
As part of the collaboration, TransUnion will offer insurers Floow’s four major telematics solutions - FloowDrive, FloowFleet, FloowKit and FloowScore.
These solutions complement TransUnion’s broad data set and are capable of providing a comprehensive picture of consumers and businesses. Their predictive power offers higher accuracy in risk and price policy measurement compared with traditional risk models.
Mark McElroy, executive vice president and head of TransUnion’s insurance business unit, said, “At a time of unprecedented market disruption, our partnership with The Floow can help deliver unique, actionable insights to insurers.”
Notably, TransUnion shares have gained 9.9% over the past three months, outperforming the 4.7% rally of the industry it belongs to and 8.6% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
TransUnion currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) , Gartner (IT - Free Report) and Insperity (NSP - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1(Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for Republic Services, Gartner and Insperity is estimated at 9.4%, 13.5% and 15%, respectively.
