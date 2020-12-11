We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.7%
Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 56.2% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
Anixa Biosciences currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC Price
ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC price | ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC Quote
A better-ranked stock in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is CSL Limited CSLLY, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
