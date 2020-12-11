Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Curis (CRIS) Surges: Stock Moves 5% Higher

Curis, Inc. (CRIS - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. The stock picked up sharply from the near-flat trend of $1.21 to $7.69 in the past one month time frame.

The company has not seen any estimate revision in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Curis currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Medical sector is Quidel Corporation QDEL, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

