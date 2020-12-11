We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Franklin (BEN) November AUM Up on High Equity & Hybrid Assets
Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) by its subsidiaries of $1.47 trillion for November 2020. Results display a 5.8% increase from the $1.39 trillion recorded as of Oct 31, 2020, resulting in a 1.17% rally in its shares.
Month-end total equity assets came in at $469.3 billion, up 12.2% from the previous month. Total fixed income assets were $666.2 billion, up 2% from October 2020. Alternatives assets totaled $124.8 billion, up 2% from the prior-year quarter’s $122.4 billion.
Franklin recorded $142.1 billion in hybrid assets, up 8% from the $131.6 billion witnessed last month. Cash management funds came in at $64.3 billion, down from the prior-month figure of $66.7 billion.
Though regulatory restrictions and a sluggish economic recovery might mar AUM growth and escalate costs, the company’s global footprint is an exceptionally favorable strategic point as its AUM is well diversified.
Shares of the company have gained 11.3% in the past six months compared with 25.5% growth registered by the industry.
Currently, Franklin carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $76.7 billion as of Nov 30, 2020, up 7.7% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $458 million and market appreciation of $5.2 billion were partly offset by distributions of $221 million.
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) announced preliminary AUM of $1.42 trillion for November 2020. The figure reflected a 9.2% rise from the $1.42 trillion recorded as of Oct 31, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.4 billion this November.
Lazard Ltd. (LAZ - Free Report) recorded a 10.4% increase in preliminary AUM as of Nov 30, 2020, from the prior month. Total AUM came in at $247.6 billion, up from the October 2020 figure of $224.2 billion. The November AUM displays $21.6-billion market appreciation and a favorable foreign-exchange impact of $2.9 billion. These positives were partly offset by net outflows of $1 billion.
