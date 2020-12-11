Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 11, 2020

  • Shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN - Free Report) declined 2.3% after the reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $0.60 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share.
  • Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s (ASO - Free Report) shares jumped 3.8% after the company posted third-quarter earnings of $0.91 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share.
  • Shares of Walt Disney Company (DIS - Free Report) gained 0.2% after the company announced a slew of new shows and films and also said that it now has more than 86.8 million subscribers.
  • TG Therapeutics Inc.’s (TGTX - Free Report) shares surged 40.9% after results from Ultimate I & II phase 3 studies that evaluate ublituximab monotherapy in multiple sclerosis patients met preliminary endpoints.
     

