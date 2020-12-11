We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 11th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Express, Inc. (EXPR - Free Report) operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN - Free Report) provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence innovations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST - Free Report) develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.3% downward over the last 30 days.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO - Free Report) develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Splunk Inc. (SPLK - Free Report) develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.