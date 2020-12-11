Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Express, Inc. (EXPR - Free Report) operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN - Free Report) provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence innovations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST - Free Report) develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.3% downward over the last 30 days.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO - Free Report) develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK - Free Report) develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

industrial-products medical tech-stocks