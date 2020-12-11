We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Thor Industries (THO) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Thor Industries (THO - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Thor Industries is one of 104 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. THO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for THO's full-year earnings has moved 32.60% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that THO has returned about 25.41% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 15.54%. As we can see, Thor Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, THO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.11% so far this year, so THO is performing better in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to THO as it looks to continue its solid performance.