We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Logitech International (LOGI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Logitech International (LOGI - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LOGI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.
Logitech International is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 615 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LOGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOGI's full-year earnings has moved 77.33% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that LOGI has returned about 89.99% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 37.01% on average. As we can see, Logitech International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, LOGI belongs to the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 44.60% so far this year, so LOGI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
LOGI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.