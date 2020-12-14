In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Biotech ETF (SBIO) Hits a New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up about 107% from its 52-week low price of $25.10/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
SBIO in Focus
This fund targets the companies operating in the biotechnology sector. It invests in stocks of mid-cap and small-cap companies, which have one or more drugs in phase II or phase III FDA clinical trials. The fund charges investors 50 basis points a year in fees (see: all the Healthcare ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The biotech corner of the broad healthcare sector has been an area to watch lately buoyed by encouraging development in coronavirus vaccines from Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) , Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) and AstraZeneca (AZN - Free Report) and hopes of their availability soon. Britain began Pfizer’s vaccinations last week week while Canada plans to roll out vaccination this week after approval. The FDA also authorized Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use in people aged 16 and older.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, SBIO has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.
