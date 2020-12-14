We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Stock Picks for Week of December 14, 2020
Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) has evolved from just being a pure brick-&-mortar retailer to an omni-channel entity. Shares of Target have increased and outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capabilities, come up with new brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to provide seamless shopping experience. Markedly, the company has been making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape. Target’s impressive third-quarter fiscal 2020 performance is the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. Notably, comparable sales rose for the 14th straight quarter, gaining from strength in the digital channel as consumers shift to online shopping amid coronavirus-led social distancing. Target witnessed sturdy market-share gains in all five core merchandise categories.
Apogee Enterprises (APOG - Free Report) is a leader in technologies for the design and development of value-added glass products, services, and systems.Apogee is poised to gain from its efforts to increase market share, expand into new geographies and markets, introduction of new products, solid bidding and order activities as well as steady demand from new construction activities. Strong backlog in the Architectural Services segment is likely to drive top and bottom line growth in the near term. The company is well placed to deliver stable growth and profitability driven by focusing on strategy to diversify revenue streams, exploring growth opportunities, and improving the efficiency and productivity of operations. Moreover, the company’s cost-reduction initiatives are likely to deliver significant savings during fiscal 2021, in turn boosting overall operating margins.
