3 Highly-Ranked Diverse Stocks to Buy Before 2021
On today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks we quickly dive into what’s going on with the market, as the rollout of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine begins in the U.S. The episode then explores three Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks that span various industries that investors might want to consider buying as we near the start of 2021.
The market got back on track to start the week of December 14 after it ran into its first slippery patch in a while last week. Stocks climbed Monday, as doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine began being administered in the U.S., about a week after it started to rollout in the UK.
Federal officials project that roughly 100 million American will get immunized against Covid-19 by February or March, with the initial focus on people in the healthcare fields and then people in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
It’s vital to know just how much the vaccine news expanded the market’s rally outside of pandemic winners like Zoom Video (ZM - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Target (TGT - Free Report) , and countless other tech and retail stocks. November’s rally saw over 450 stocks in the S&P 500 climb. This marked the largest share for any month since April, according to the Wall Street Journal, and blew away October’s 212 and September’s 153.
Meanwhile, Wall Street is starting to price in more fiscal stimulus. Plus, the overall earnings picture and the accommodating interest rate environment help set up broader bullish sentiment for 2021 (also read: First Look Ahead to the Q4 Earnings Season).
With all of this in mind, we take a look at three highly-ranked Zacks stocks. First up is Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) , which has seen its shares leave its industry and the S&P 500 in the dust in 2020. And the farm equipment firm’s executives project increased demand in 2021.
Meanwhile, Micron (MU - Free Report) stock has surged 70% since mid-August to crush its industry and the broader tech space. And the memory chip giant’s outlook appears strong within a historically cyclical space.
The episode then ends with why The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) is ready to benefit from the continued shift to digital advertising and grow even as people pay to avoid ads on platforms like Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) .
