Why Shares of Airbnb (ABNB) Fell on Monday

Shares of Airbnb were down 9% in morning trading after analysts at investment firm Gordon Haskett downgraded the stock. ABNB closed the day down about 7% to $129.51 per share.

ABNB was lowered to underperform from buy with a $103 price target, representing a 26% downside from Friday’s closing price of $139.25. Analyst Robert Mollins said that ABNB’s valuation is “more than stretched” compared to other online travel stocks Booking Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) and Expedia (EXPE - Free Report) .

Today’s downgrade comes just days after the firm initiated coverage with a buy rating and $77 PT. ABNB went IPO last week opening at $146 per share; shares skyrocketed 112% and $3.5 billion was raised for the company.

Its market cap hit $100 billion and now sits around $77.2 billion.

