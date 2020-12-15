We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Arvinas (ARVN) Up on Promising Interim Data on Cancer Candidates
Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN - Free Report) announced promising clinical study data from two ongoing studies evaluating its PROTAC protein degraders — ARV-471 and ARV-110. While ARV-471 demonstrated improved superiority compared to current standard of care agent (fulvestrant) in certain breast cancer patients, data from ARV-110 study provided additional evidence of anti-tumor activity in certain prostate cancer patients.
Shares of Arvinas surged 95.1% on Dec 14 on the progress of its two pipeline candidates in clinical stage. So far this year, the company’s shares have gained 42% compared with the industry’s rise of 7%.
Please note that the company is developing ARV-110 in a phase I/II study for treating metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with a median of five prior lines of therapy. The company initiated the phase II dose expansion part of the study during the third quarter of 2020. Data from the ongoing dose escalation portion of the study showed that treatment with ARV-110 reduced a prostate specific antigen by more than 50% in almost 40% of molecularly defined patient population. It plans to initiate a phase Ib study to evaluate the candidate in combination with standard-of-care agents, including J&J’s JNJ Zytiga (abiraterone), for treating mCRPC next year.
Meanwhile a phase II/II study is evaluating ARV-471 in heavily pretreated patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. Data from the phase I dose escalation part showed that ARV-471 achieved a clinical benefit rate of 42% and one RECIST confirmed partial response. The company plans to initiate the phase II dose expansion part of the study in the first half of 2021.
Additionally, Arvinas plans to initiate a phase Ib study to evaluate a combination regimen of ARV-471 and Pfizer’s PFE Ibrance (palbociclib) by year-end.
The company has three collaboration agreements with large pharma companies, namely Pfizer, Bayer (BAYRY - Free Report) and Genentech, a subsidiary of Roche, which generate milestone payments for it. Arvinas has granted these pharma companies rights to use its proprietary technology for developing novel candidates.
Zacks Rank
Arvinas currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
