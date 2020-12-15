We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Nokia (NOK) Wins Nationwide 5G Deal From Proximus Luxembourg
Nokia Corporation (NOK - Free Report) has secured a seven-year deal from Proximus Luxembourg for nationwide 5G coverage. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Finland-based telecom equipment provider is replacing the incumbent radio vendor (name not disclosed) in the deal. The deployment is expected to begin in 2021.
Per the deal, Nokia will supply its AirScale Single RAN portfolio for indoor and outdoor coverage. This includes 5G RAN, AirScale base stations and AirScale radio access products. Nokia Software’s NetAct network management solution will manage the service provider’s networks.
Proximus Luxembourg has a spectrum in the 700Mhz band for low-latency communication and the 3.5Ghz band for dense urban coverage. The deal builds on Nokia’s long-standing partnership with Proximus Luxembourg and the Proximus Group.
In October, Nokia was selected by Proximus to upgrade the Mobile Radio Access network equipment for 5G in Belgium. Ericsson (ERIC - Free Report) was chosen as Proximus’ main partner for the modernization of its Mobile Data Core network.
Nokia and Proximus Luxembourg will leverage their focus on innovation to accelerate the digitization of the country.
Nokia aims to accelerate its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments. The company has been developing its 5G portfolio, strengthening AirScale and advancing the capabilities of its ReefShark chipset.
To strengthen its market position, Nokia enables its customers to move from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and automation. The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address opportunities beyond its primary markets.
Nokia’s shares have gained 11.4% in the past year compared with 31.9% growth of the industry.
The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Plantronics (PLT - Free Report) and NIC (EGOV - Free Report) , both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 568.2%, on average.
NIC delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.5%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters.
Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream
Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.
Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>