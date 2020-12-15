We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Repligen (RGEN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Repligen (RGEN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Repligen is a member of our Medical group, which includes 927 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RGEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGEN's full-year earnings has moved 12.39% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, RGEN has returned 99.02% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 5.56%. As we can see, Repligen is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, RGEN is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 411 individual companies and currently sits at #204 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.62% this year, meaning that RGEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to RGEN as it looks to continue its solid performance.