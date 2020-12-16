We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Small-Cap Value ETF (VTWV) Hits a 52-Week High
For investors looking for momentum, Russell 2000 Value Vanguard (VTWV - Free Report) (VTWV - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high — up roughly 91.7% from its 52-week low of $60.58/share.
Does it have more gains in store? Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:
VTWV in Focus
The underlying Russell 2000 Value Index measures the performance of the small-cap value segment of the U.S. equity universe. The fund charges 15 bps in fees (see all Style Box - Small Cap Value ETFs here).
Why the Move?
Since small-cap stocks are more closely tied to the domestic economy, the latest vaccine rollout bode well for the segment. Value stocks are in more beneficial position because if risk-on sentiments manage a continuation in Wall Street, we may end up seeing in an uptick in bond yields, which should bode well for value securities.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 21.57, which gives cues of further rally.
