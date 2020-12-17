Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP - Free Report) is a fully integrated real estate company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT - Free Report) is a tanker company that acquires and charters double-hull tankers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.6% downward over the last 30 days.

RYB Education, Inc. (RYB - Free Report) provides early childhood education service. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC - Free Report) manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) operates as an integrated energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) - free report >>

Repsol SA (REPYY) - free report >>

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) - free report >>

RYB Education, Inc. Sponsored ADR (RYB) - free report >>

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary oil-energy reit