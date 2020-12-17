Social Media Shopping: Who Will Cash In?

(1:30) - Social Media Shopping: Is It Really Working? (8:45) - What Are Some Of The Ways You Can Shop On Social Media? (15:35) - How Is This Impacting The World Of Influencers? (21:20) - Will Pintrest Be Able To Compete With Instagram? (33:40) - Will All Social Media Platforms Be Able To Create A Marketplace? (41:10) - Who Will Be The Big Winners? (45:00) - Episode Roundup: FB, SHOP, SNAP, TWTR, MSFT, PINS Podcast@Zacks.com
Welcome to Episode #252 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Associate Stock Strategist, Maddy Johnson, to talk about their favorite topic: retail.
But this time, there’s a twist.
Some of the hottest innovation in retail is happening on social media platforms. While advertising and sponsored posts have been around for years, the social media platforms are rolling out new ways to shop directly on their sites, creating a new business opportunity for retailers and prominent brands.
Who’s doing it best so far?
Best in Class
Recently, Instagram users were up in arms after an app refresh moved the shopping bag icon front and center on the app.
The “shop” button is curated from the entire
Facebook ( universe so if you’re clicking on brands on Facebook, Instagram warns you, you may be targeted by those same brands on Instagram. FB Quick Quote FB - Free Report)
But
Pinterest ( also recently added a “shop” feature in a partnership with PINS Quick Quote PINS - Free Report) Shopify ( SHOP Quick Quote SHOP - Free Report) .
Pinterest allows you to pin pictures from the shopping page to your boards. It makes it very easy to be able to find a product or item at a later date.
But are consumers will to actually shop on the apps in this way?
Those Not in the Game
The shopping experience isn’t easy to put on every social media site.
Microsoft’s ( LinkedIn has no shopping features although it might make sense to allow searchable professional shops or portfolio links. MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) Twitter ( is also on the outside looking in in terms of shopping. Twitter is great at being a source of information, but it’s unlikely many consumers want to actually shop there. TWTR Quick Quote TWTR - Free Report)
Social media shopping is a growing area for retailers and brands.
Find out everything you need to know about social media shopping and which companies will cash in on this week’s podcast.
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of FB and PINS in her personal portfolio.]
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double” From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all. You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year. Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Image: Bigstock
Social Media Shopping: Who Will Cash In?
Welcome to Episode #252 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Associate Stock Strategist, Maddy Johnson, to talk about their favorite topic: retail.
But this time, there’s a twist.
Some of the hottest innovation in retail is happening on social media platforms. While advertising and sponsored posts have been around for years, the social media platforms are rolling out new ways to shop directly on their sites, creating a new business opportunity for retailers and prominent brands.
Who’s doing it best so far?
Best in Class
Recently, Instagram users were up in arms after an app refresh moved the shopping bag icon front and center on the app.
The “shop” button is curated from the entire Facebook (FB - Free Report) universe so if you’re clicking on brands on Facebook, Instagram warns you, you may be targeted by those same brands on Instagram.
But Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) also recently added a “shop” feature in a partnership with Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) .
Pinterest allows you to pin pictures from the shopping page to your boards. It makes it very easy to be able to find a product or item at a later date.
But are consumers will to actually shop on the apps in this way?
Those Not in the Game
The shopping experience isn’t easy to put on every social media site.
Microsoft’s (MSFT - Free Report) LinkedIn has no shopping features although it might make sense to allow searchable professional shops or portfolio links.
Twitter (TWTR - Free Report) is also on the outside looking in in terms of shopping. Twitter is great at being a source of information, but it’s unlikely many consumers want to actually shop there.
Social media shopping is a growing area for retailers and brands.
Find out everything you need to know about social media shopping and which companies will cash in on this week’s podcast.
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of FB and PINS in her personal portfolio.]
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>