Five Below-Instacart Partnership to Boost Delivery Services

The safety and stay-at-home trends due to COVID-19 threats have led to a huge rise in e-commerce transactions, with expectations of quick delivery services. With the kicking-off of the holiday season, retailers are rolling out a host of initiatives to deliver a seamless shopping experience this holiday season. Renowned value retailer, Five Below, Inc. (FIVE - Free Report) recently unveiled its partnership with Instacart to offer expedited delivery services. This collaboration will aid the retailer in providing same-day delivery and curbside pickup across select stores in Baltimore, Buffalo, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, and parts of Florida, California and Texas.

Five Below’s latest partnership with Instacart, which is a leading online grocery delivery platform in North America, is a significant milestone. This is expected to boost the consumers’ shopping experience this holiday season with easy, contactless curbside pickup and same-day delivery. This is likely to generate incremental sales and drive the company’s performance. During the holiday season, shoppers will have access to Five Below’s classic products including phone chargers, toys, blankets and candy, as well as household essentials and gifts.

Fast delivery and curbside pickup have been gaining a lot of popularity in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. These services have been a savior to meet grocery and other needs of customers during these trying times. Other retailers that steadfastly advanced delivery options to have an edge during the pandemic are Target (TGT - Free Report) , Walmart (WMT - Free Report) and Best Buy (BBY - Free Report) .

Five Below’s digital strategy, expansion of supply-chain network, enhancement of overall distribution capabilities and focus on merchandise assortment including essential items, appear encouraging. It has been delivering better WOW products and reimagined the front-end, which includes self-checkout and an expanded snack area. The company’s commitment toward enhancing customer experience via refresh store format and remodel program is also commendable.

Aforesaid strengths have aided the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares to rise 19.4% in the past three months compared to the industry’s 5% rally.

