Varian (VAR) Inks Deal With Yonsei Cancer Center in Korea
Varian Medical Systems, Inc (VAR - Free Report) recently inked a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yonsei Cancer Center, Yonsei University Health System to partner on research and development projects in the field of radiation therapy and oncology.
Notably, Yonsei Cancer Center is Korea's first cancer hospital (founded in 1969) and one of the leading cancer treatment centers in the world.
This deal should strengthen the global reach of Varian’s Oncology segment.
More on the Collaboration
The signing of this MoU with Varian should strengthen the company’s commitment in the fight against cancer. Yonsei Cancer Center will be working with Varian on AI solutions, which are proven to improve early diagnosis of cancer by more precisely identifying at-risk patients, enhancing the treatment planning and predicting patient outcomes.
Notable Developments
In September 2020, management announced that the company received Germany’s first order of Ethos therapy from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in Heidelberg. Notably, the first Ethos therapy in Germany will be installed soon and commence treatment of patients by early 2021.
In the same month, Varian announced that the Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen treated its first patient with the Ethos Therapy. This marks the first availability of this advanced cancer treatment in Indiana. Notably, the Goshen Center of Cancer Care is the second provider of this cutting-edge therapy in the United States and the only provider in the state of Indiana.
Market Prospects
Per a Grand View Research report, the global cancer diagnostics market size was valued at $144.4 billion in 2018 and is expected see a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period (2019-2026). Hence, this MoU is opportune for Varian.
Price Performance
Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 22.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 17.5% in a year’s time.
