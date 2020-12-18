We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
LH vs. XRAY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Dental Supplies sector might want to consider either LabCorp (LH - Free Report) or Dentsply International (XRAY - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Right now, LabCorp is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Dentsply International has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that LH's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
LH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.87, while XRAY has a forward P/E of 34.20. We also note that LH has a PEG ratio of 0.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. XRAY currently has a PEG ratio of 4.24.
Another notable valuation metric for LH is its P/B ratio of 2.40. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, XRAY has a P/B of 2.44.
These metrics, and several others, help LH earn a Value grade of A, while XRAY has been given a Value grade of C.
LH is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that LH is likely the superior value option right now.