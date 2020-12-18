We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
FERC Authorizes Marathon's (MPC) Kenai LNG Import Project
The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”) sanctioneda plan by Marathon Petroleum Corporation's (MPC - Free Report) subsidiary, Trans-Foreland Pipeline Co LLC, unit to convert the Kenai liquefied natural gas export plant in Alaska into an import terminal. FERC has given two years to Trans-Foreland to put the planned project into service.
The Kenai LNG Terminal entered service in 1969. It presently has a 0.2-billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/day) liquefaction unit, a pre-treatment facility, a boil-off gas management system, three 35,000-cubic-meter LNG storage tanks, ancillary facilities and a marine loading/unloading dock. The terminal has not exported LNG since 2015.
Trans-Foreland intends to make various arrangements and construct a number of mechanisms in order to transform the Kenai LNG plant into an import terminal. Some of these comprise a skid-mounted, electric-powered trim LNG vaporizer module, consisting of 10 trim LNG vaporizers; a 1,000 horsepower (hp), electric-driven boiloff gas booster compressor; a vaporizer feed pump; an LNG circulation pump; 12 new valves and minor piping rearrangements; and appurtenant facilities. All these work will take place within the periphery of the Kenai LNG Terminal.
Post conversion of the facility, Trans-Foreland is expected to import up to four tanker loads of LNG annually. It will use its boil-off gas management system to deliver around 3,500-7,000 million British thermal units (MMBtu) per day of imported gas to the Kenai Refinery. Trans-Foreland’s import terminal will have a yearly capacity of 1.825 million MMBtu.
About Marathon Petroleum
Findlay, OH-based Marathon Petroleum is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products. The company, in its current form, came into existence following the 2011 spin-off of Houston, TX-based Marathon Oil Corporation’s refining/sales business into a separate, independent and publicly-traded entity.
