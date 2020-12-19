We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK - Free Report) closed at $37.01, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.
Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had gained 0.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.21%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from GSK as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, down 3.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.20 billion, down 2.25% from the year-ago period.
GSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $44.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.79% and +2.72%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% higher within the past month. GSK is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, GSK currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.7, so we one might conclude that GSK is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, GSK's PEG ratio is currently 2.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.21 at yesterday's closing price.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
