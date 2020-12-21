We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Soybean ETF (SOYB) Hits New 52-Week High
Investors seeking momentum may have Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of SOYB are up approximately 39.8% from their 52-week low of $13.27/share.
But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
SOYB in Focus
This underlying index looks to reflect the daily changes of a weighted average of the closing prices for three futures contracts for soybeans that are traded on the CBOT. The three contracts will be: 2nd-to-expire contract, 3rd-to-expire contract and the contract expiring in the November following the expiration month of the 3rd-to-expire contract. The expense ratio is 2.50% (see all Agricultural ETFs here).
Why the move?
Soybean prices gained lately on weather concerns (which resulted in supply worries) and upbeat demand. This has probably acted as a tailwind for the product.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 29.50. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further. However, some weather concerns may be priced in at the current level, which might restrict potential upside.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>