We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
ABM Industries (ABM) Gains on Strategic Acquisitions & Vision 2020
We recently issued an updated report on ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM - Free Report) .
Shares of ABM Industries have gained 5.8% compared to 65.1% increase of the industry it belongs to.
ABM Industries' strategy entails growth through acquisitions, while maintaining desirable profit margins. The acquisition of GCA Services Group expanded the company’s long-term operational and financial position. It is making meaningful contributions to ABM Industries' overall operational results predominantly within Technology & Manufacturing, Business & Industry and Education segments.
ABM is currently executing 2020 Vision, a comprehensive transformation initiative, aimed at achieving operational improvement and vertical realignment. As part of this plan, the company is upgrading its human-resources information, labor management and enterprise-resource planning systems. It is utilizing technology to enhance account planning, labor management, payroll and procurement. ABM is centralizing many of its back-office functions via Enterprise Services Center in Sugar Land.
Meanwhile, ABM Industries' debt-to-capital ratio of 0.34 was higher than the industry's 0.22. An increasing debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is on the rise and so is the risk of insolvency. Further, cash and cash equivalent balance of $229 million at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2020 was well below the long-term debt level of $664.2 million. This indicates that the company doesn’t have enough cash to meet this debt burden.
Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
ABM Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors interested in the broader Business Services sector can also consider stocks like CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) , Gartner, Inc. (IT - Free Report) and Insperity, Inc. (NSP - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for CRA International, Gartner and Insperity is estimated at 13%, 13.5% and 15%, respectively.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>