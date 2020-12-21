We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
JetBlue (JBLU) Expands Coronavirus Testing Option for Customers
JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU - Free Report) is expanding its coronavirus testing options so that customers can travel hassle-free to places that have quarantine requirements on arrival by simply providing a negative test result.
The Long Island City, NY-based carrier will offer testing option for customers traveling to Aruba in partnership with the Aruban government, CommonPass and the airline’s at-home testing partner, Vault. Starting early next year, customers heading to Aruba will be able to take a test from their homes prior to travel using Vault’s supervised at-home PCR testing. Results will be sent to customers, while a confirmation will be provided to CommonPass. Those who test negative can enter Aruba simply by getting a CommonPass QR code scanned from their mobile phones, without undergoing quarantines. The testing program is aimed at cutting down waiting times for entry and the need for travelers to provide medical documents to specific authorities.
Further, JetBlue customers traveling to Grenada, and the Turks and Caicos Islands can now bypass quarantine requirements by providing a negative PCR test result from Vault.
JetBlue Airways Corporation Price
JetBlue Airways Corporation price | JetBlue Airways Corporation Quote
The airline will also expand its testing options to Boston, MA. For making COVID-19 testing option available in Boston, JetBlue partnered with XpresCheck. Customers traveling from or returning to Boston can avail of the testing facility in JetBlue’s Terminal C at Boston Logan International Airport, starting January 2021. The testing center will provide rapid as well as PCR tests.
Moreover, in New York, customers now have the option to take a rapid PCR test at JetBlue’s Terminal 5 (T5) at John F. Kennedy International Airport in addition to JetBlue partner NYC Test & Trace Corps’ previous offering of a traditional PCR testing at T5.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
JetBlue carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR - Free Report) , United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS - Free Report) and GATX Corporation (GATX - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Shares of Landstar, UPS and GATX gained more than 22%, 63% and 34% in the last six months, respectively.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>