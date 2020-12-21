We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Carnival (CCL) Expands Cruise Fleet With 1st LNG-Based Ship
Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL - Free Report) recently announced that it has taken delivery of its new ship, Mardi Gras, at the Meyer Turku Shipyard in Finland. The 180,000-gross-ton unit will be the first ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and feature an on-board roller coaster.
The 5,200-guest capacity ship comprises more than 2,600 staterooms and 180 suites across 11 categories. It also comes with dining and entertainment venues spread across six distinctive zones.
With respect to this, Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, stated, "We have been working tirelessly this year to get to this exciting day to take delivery of this beautiful ship, and the team at Meyer Turku has been an outstanding partner throughout this process."
Going forward, the company remains optimistic about welcoming guests as the ship is scheduled to arrive in North America later this month. The ship will operate on a seven-day Caribbean itinerary, with its inaugural voyage scheduled on Apr 24, 2021.
Price Performance
Shares of Carnival have gained 49% in the past three months compared with the industry's 31.8% growth. The company has been witnessing ticket price improvements in both North American and EAA brands, with robust ticket price growth in its Caribbean deployment. Also, it remains optimistic about its innovations featuring Ocean Medallion, PlayOcean and OceanView. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential.
However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Owing to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company is unable to predict when the entire fleet will return to normal operations.
Carnival — which shares space with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) — has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
