Is Pool (POOL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Pool (POOL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of POOL and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
Pool is one of 238 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. POOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POOL's full-year earnings has moved 16.32% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, POOL has gained about 71.57% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 14.44%. This means that Pool is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, POOL is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 120.76% so far this year, meaning that POOL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on POOL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.