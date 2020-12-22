We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
DraftKings Inc. (DKNG - Free Report) closed at $53.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.19% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.29% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DKNG as it approaches its next earnings report date.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DKNG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DKNG is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
